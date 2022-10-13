Both Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd walked away claiming victory in Friday night’s U.S. Senate debate, but neither one really earned a “rubber stamp” of approval for their performance.

It was the first — and likely the only — opportunity for North Carolinians to see the candidates debate one another in what has become an extremely close race. Instead of making a strong case for themselves, however, Budd and Beasley largely treated the debate as a referendum on each other.