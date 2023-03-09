...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Editorial: Cooper offers N.C. legislature a prescription it must fill
Gov. Roy Cooper presented the North Carolina legislature with a prescription it must fulfill.
The style and presentation were in keeping with the way Cooper’s governed — pressing for cooperation, conciliation and investment in the future while eschewing confrontation, partisan cheap shots and unproductive lamentations on a false past.
Still, he was direct and firm about the agenda North Carolina needs. Cooper wasn’t reserved about letting legislative leaders know what needs to be done and where he believes they are going astray. The 35-minute speech was interrupted 31 times with affirming applause.
In direct contrast to legislative leaders’ declaration that tax cuts were their top priority, Cooper called for investments.
“Progress is never passive,” he reminded the legislators. “You can only make progress when you set ambitious goals.” These times, he said, present “once-in-a-generation opportunities (that) require once-in-a-generation investments.”
A quality workforce is dependent on a top-quality public education — from pre-school through our public universities. “A sound, basic education, as required by our state constitution, calls for qualified teachers in every classroom, skilled principals in every school, excellent counselors and funding to support every student from every walk of life.”
He called on the state Supreme Court not to backtrack. “The court should uphold decades of bipartisan Supreme Court precedent that comes down on the side of children,” he said.
Along with his concern over the 25 years of procrastination in meeting the needs of North Carolina’s school children, Cooper rightly called on legislators to end the decade-long refusal to expand Medicaid and do it now — without their planned delay.
“Every month we wait to expand, not only cost lives, but costs our state more than $521 million a month in federal healthcare dollars,” he said, adding the warning that “if we don’t expand soon, we forfeit an additional $1.8 billion.”
That is bad management that hurts the state budget no differently than failure to expand Medicaid has hurt more than 600,000 North Carolinians who haven’t been able to access the health care they need.
Avoiding any direct confrontation or bullying finger-pointing, Cooper did take note of the kinds of legislation that, in the first weeks of the legislative session, has taken top priority. Cooper noted that when he took office six years ago, one of the first acts was to do away with the ill-conceived and costly so-called “bathroom bill” that resulted in cancelled economic development projects and moved or cancelled billions of dollars in convention, athletic championship and tourism business.
“I challenge the General Assembly to keep us off the frontlines of those culture wars that hurt people and cost us jobs so we can continue our successful bipartisan work.”
He closed with a call for unity of purpose that was in stark contrast to the heated and confrontational rhetoric that so seems to dominate our public discourse.
They are words worth taking to heart — regardless of political affiliation.
“Use public schools to build a brighter future, not bully and marginalize LGBTQ students. Don’t make teachers re-write history. Keep the freedom to vote in reach for every eligible voter. Leave the decisions about reproductive healthcare to women and their doctors.”
Legislators should embrace Cooper’s focus on the things that matter most — a healthier, better educated state with a workforce that earns a decent living and the opportunity to live lives “of purpose and abundance.”
