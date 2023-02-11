A Jan. 21 editorial unfairly criticized the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles and incorrectly reported how it responded to requests by The Daily Reflector for crash reports — but the editorial accurately reflected how the public is routinely denied easy access to these records as required by law.

The editorial said that DMV denied the newspaper’s request to provide reports on 22 fatal crashes that occurred in Pitt County in 2022. In fact, the agency referred the paper to a form on its website where reports can be requested.

— The Daily Reflector