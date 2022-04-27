North Carolina’s Constitution is clear. It is the sworn duty of the state legislature to provide for a system of “free public schools, which shall be maintained at least nine months in every year, and wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students.”
North Carolina’s highest court, with similar clarity, declared that since at least 1997 the legislature has failed in its obligation to provide “every child of this state an opportunity to receive a sound basic education in our public schools.” The state Supreme Court reaffirmed that view — particularly concerning at-risk students — in 2004.
In the upcoming primary elections North Carolina voters will decide who the candidates for the General Assembly will be on the fall ballot. Most state House of Representatives and state Senate districts will feature primaries.
Before they head to the polls, voters should make sure every candidate for the General Assembly has made clear their position on education and that they’ve answered a set of basic questions. The way a candidate answers these questions will let voters know if they’re going to uphold the state Constitution or seek to dodge it — and continue to neglect a basic right promised to very North Carolina child.
Every legislative candidate must be on the record as to whether they will support and will work for full implementation of the Comprehensive Remedial Plan — a multi-year program worked out and agreed to by the plaintiffs and defendants in the landmark Leandro case. This plan — that a judge has ordered implemented — will provide a solid foundation to make sure the state does what it promises.
The non-partisan Public School Forum of North Carolina is working to help voters and candidates know where those seeking office stand on the most crucial public education issues. Every legislative candidate has been offered the opportunity to respond — and everyone one should. Regardless of the answers, it will be a crucial resource to help voters – and candidates. Voters will be more fully informed when they vote and candidates will clearly let voters know where they stand.
Here are the public education questions every legislative candidate needs to be on the record about:
About 55% of teachers in a recent nation poll said they are more likely to leave their position sooner than expected due to stress experienced from the COVID-19 pandemic. What policies would you support to promote, recruit and keep a diverse teacher workforce?
Starting base teacher pay in North Carolina is just over $35,000 — ranking the state in the bottom half of states in the Southeast. What will you do to ensure the teaching profession is an attractive and sustainable career path?
North Carolina ranked 40th in the nation in per-student funding. The Leandro Comprehensive Remedial Plan calls for robust investments in our schools. These investments include high-quality well-prepared teachers, high-quality principals, early childhood education, post-secondary pathways, school support personnel like counselors and social workers, and accountability and finance systems that ensure our students have what they need. What are three top actions that the General Assembly can take to ensure our state meets its constitutional obligation to provide a sound basic education for every child?
Public schools have $13 billion in school infrastructure needs — due to growing student populations and aging school buildings. How would you address school infrastructure needs, and how would you ensure the needs are addressed equitably and in sufficient amounts?
Every North Carolina child deserves access to a quality education now. It is the best assurance that North Carolina’s future will have a citizenry empowered to build strong families, communities and a state.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.