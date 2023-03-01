Bamberg County native and former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley made it official this Feb. 15: She is seeking the GOP nomination for president.

The announcement, not surprisingly, met with enthusiasm in her hometown, where Mayor Nancy Foster said, “We think it’s wonderful. She’s a native of Bamberg and we’re just excited that she’s thinking about running.”

