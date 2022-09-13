If the General Assembly passes legislation to expand Medicaid by the end of September, the state Department of Health and Human Services will, before the end of the year, get health care services to more than 600,000 North Carolinians who now lack access to critical basic medical care.

In a Sept. 3 letter state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley sent to members of the General Assembly, he said “a failure to act will have significant health and financial consequences.”