If the General Assembly passes legislation to expand Medicaid by the end of September, the state Department of Health and Human Services will, before the end of the year, get health care services to more than 600,000 North Carolinians who now lack access to critical basic medical care.
In a Sept. 3 letter state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley sent to members of the General Assembly, he said “a failure to act will have significant health and financial consequences.”
North Carolina has already lost out on billions of federal tax dollars — that have flowed to 38 other states that have expanded Medicaid over the last 13 years. “It is urgent we pass legislation to expand Medicaid and establish the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program so North Carolina can reap the benefits,” Kinsley said.
He said the state can gain up to $2 billion in additional federal funds if it acts now.
He pleaded with legislators to act with dispatch. “We are ready to move forward with this opportunity to save lives, save rural hospitals, support mental health and bring at least $8 billion (in federal dollars) per year to North Carolina.”
The Health Access and Stabilization Program is federally funded through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and provides hospitals with enhanced Medicaid reimbursement so those rates more closely match what commercial health insurers pay and the cost of actually providing care. The aim is to help hospitals — particularly those that aid the most critical and disadvantaged patients — remain financially viable and able to treat those patients most in need of care.
It provides rural hospitals with about 90% of their unreimbursed cost and would cut the $2.3 billion Medicaid reimbursement gap to $541 million, erasing more than $1.5 billion in financial strain on North Carolina health systems and hospitals.
Medicaid expansion advocates must, immediately, demand the appropriate legislative committees meet to draft the necessary legislation so that when the full General Assembly meets on Tuesday, Sept. 20, it is prepared to discuss and pass the necessary legislation and get it to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature.
This legislation should be focused on expanding Medicaid and establishing the federally funded Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program in North Carolina. Other issues, such as proposed changes to the state’s medical Certificate of Need program should be handled as a separate matter.
Nothing needs to be injected as an impediment to bringing much-needed access to health care to those 600,000 in North Carolina who most need it.
Kinsley’s letter makes clear the need and the urgency to act.
The General Assembly, on Sept. 20, must move on Secretary Kinsley’s urgent request. Pass Medicaid expansion now.
