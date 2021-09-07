What happens when selfish ideological bias, political spin and the relentless quest for partisan advantage overrides science, common sense and concern for the health and wellbeing of the entire community?
What happens when misguided and manipulated parents badger and threaten school boards and campus administrators to throw wisdom, care and caution aside — and fail to enact policies to require safety masks and ban even encouragement of vaccines or hosting voluntary vaccine clinics?
Look at the latest numbers: On Wednesday, there were 3,749 people in North Carolina hospitals with COVID-19; 61 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. This deadly toll tracks close to the peak levels seen in the winter before vaccines became available. Increasingly, children are making up a greater portion of the positive coronavirus cases and of those who have had to be hospitalized.
Also look at what’s playing out in schools and campuses across the state:
Dozens of school boards, in hastily called emergency meetings, are reversing their “masks optional” policies as classrooms become COVID hotspots. The Catawba County School Board voted twice, in July and August to keep masks optional, then in September after in classroom instruction resumed, reversed themselves and now require safety masks. A rise in COVID cases at schools prompted the Perquimans County school board to impose a safety mask mandate.
Schools are forced to end in-person classroom instruction.
Grade school students are sent home as the classes continue remotely. Lucama Elementary School sent students home with classes resuming online. Two school districts in the western part of the state that had been mask-optional, have ended classroom instruction and gone to remote learning. Graham and Mitchell county school systems now have mask requirements.
The shortage of school bus drivers, already straining to get students to school and home again, is exacerbated by COVID-related driver absences.
Adhering to COVID safety protocols such as mask wearing and vaccinations won’t necessarily assure disruption free classrooms.
But as is obvious from the number of school systems that refused to take even the most basic precautions, that failure guaranteed interrupted in-class instruction and disrupted lives of students, parents, teachers and other school personnel.
Since the FDA has given the Pfizer COVID vaccination its full approval, North Carolina needs to add it to the nine immunizations already required before a child can attend a public school or enroll in a state university. This is nothing new. State required vaccinations date back to 1939 and vaccine mandates go back to colonial times.
This self-inflicted upheaval highlighted, in too many places at the start of this new school year, leaders who put faith in hunches, supposition and partisanship ahead of thoughtful concern for public health and competent management of schools.
North Carolina’s education officials, particularly state Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, need to exercise the leadership and responsibility they pledged on the campaign trail a year ago.
Truitt IS responsible health precautions in schools, particularly during the pandemic. That’s her job — to be in the forefront of mandating wearing safety masks and promoting vaccinations.
She needs to show she understands what it takes to to look after the health and safety of North Carolina’s children and teachers is in the classroom and will work to accomplish it.
