On May 11 state Reps. Dean Arp, John Szoka, Destin Hall and John Bell filed House Bill 951: “Study Emerging Energy Generation. “ It was 14 lines long.
In the North Carolina General Assembly things may improve with time but rarely do they improve with size. By July 15, the bill had ballooned from a mere page of 14 lines to 2,440 lines — or 49 pages.
Consensus was emerging. Other than a handful of legislative leaders and Duke Energy executives, there was near universal antipathy. As leaders were touting it as a great advance in energy policy, everyone else was complaining that it was a gift to the state’s huge energy monopoly, did little for the clean and renewable energy economy and was a kick in the butt to consumers — business and residential alike.
On Oct. 5, the bill was whittled to just 10 pages and — primarily because of Cooper’s intervention — vastly improved.
While improved, it still remains an imperfect step in the right direction. Far from “transformative,” the new law takes some incremental steps in the right direction. Much more needs to be done to both get North Carolina firmly committed to a carbon neutral future, aggressive promotion of clean energy expansion and assuring consumers are fairly treated and protected.
What the bill does:
Calls on the state Utilities Commission to take all “reasonable steps” to reach a 70% cut in carbon dioxide emissions from electric generating facilities in the state by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
Mandates the Utilities Commission develop a financing scheme to cover the costs of retiring “subcritical” coal-fired power plants.
Requires the state Department of Environmental Quality to develop a plan to “ensure adequate financial resources” to decommission utility-scale solar projects.
Changes the way state regulators determine and approve consumer utility rate increases so Duke Energy can establish multi-year ratemaking allowing up to 4% increases in the second and third years of the rate-setting process. This change could cost consumers as much as 8% more on their power bills. Now rate increases must be approved annually.
What the bill doesn’t do:
There is not adequate cushioning of low-income ratepayers from the impact of rate increases — leaving the poorest consumers in jeopardy. The multi-year rate-setting, critics say, gives Duke Energy nearly the authority of the Commission that’s supposed to be the regulator.
Wind energy generation isn’t mentioned — either onshore or offshore. North Carolina is estimated to have the best offshore wind energy resource on the east coast. Legislative leaders have sought, at various times, to block the development of offshore wind energy. While there have been leases allowed for offshore wind development off Kitty Hawk, President Donald Trump ordered a 10-year ban on offshore wind leases starting July 2022.
There is no mandate for achieving the carbon dioxide emissions reductions — so a future Utilities Commission, a legislatively-ordered change or even Duke Energy — could diminish or even do away with the effort.
What this legislation does make clear is that it will be up to the state Utilities commission — and those who appoint those commissioners – to determine the extent to which the most ambitious goals in HB 951 are pursued and achieved.
North Carolina’s direction toward a clean energy future — and one that protects all utility consumers — is not even close to a determined march.
