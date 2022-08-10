Last week North Carolinians learned what the leaders of the N.C. Chamber paid to eliminate the state’s corporate income tax — abandonment of support for public education and obedience to the power-brokers in the General Assembly.

When dozens of the state’s most prominent business leaders signed onto a brief supporting full-funding of a consensus plan to assure every child has access to a quality education — a right guaranteed in the State Constitution — the state Chamber issued an over-the-top attack on the court order under the guise that the group’s current chair had not given her permission to have her name listed.