When North Carolina voters cast ballots in the 2022 Republican primary their votes will answer a very basic question. It won’t have anything to do with education, jobs and the economy, health care, infrastructure, the environment or quality of life.
At issue will be the status of the North Carolina Republican Party. Will it be controlled by and beholden to Donald Trump and his cult of personality or will North Carolina political leaders shape the party’s message and positions on matters of concern to the voters?
Nearly every communication from the state GOP Chairman Michael Whatley includes an image of him with the former president.
A recent meeting at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida with key North Carolina GOP operatives is a clear indication of Trump’s efforts to control the party on the most basic level. At the meeting the former president promised to endorse Walker for a congressional seat if he drops out of the race for U.S. Senate. A three-way GOP primary race that included Walker along with Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd and former Gov. Pat McCrory, would likely cost Budd votes — a potential political embarrassment to the former president.
Head-to-head in a Budd-McCrory race, particularly if the central issue is loyalty to Trump, Budd stands to benefit when the bulk of voters will probably be drawn from the base that, for the last six years increasingly has come to a cult-like worship of the former president.
Backing up Trump’s endorsement of Budd is a multi-million-dollar campaign by the Club for Growth that both highlights support for Budd while even more strongly attacks McCrory. Club for Growth president David McIntosh reportedly was a part of the recent Mar-a-Lago meeting. Club for Growth is a 501 ©(4) organization under the federal tax code and as such does not have to disclose the names of donors.
While the online, video and direct mail efforts against McCrory raise issues about his performance as governor, central to the campaign is attacking what they claim is his less than enthusiastic support of Trump.
So, we can expect the greatest debate in the GOP Senate primary to be about loyalty to Trump. No doubt, that positioning will be reflected down the ballot in congressional and even state legislative Republican primaries.
Coincidentally, Gov. Roy Cooper suggested fellow Democratic governors and the party’s gubernatorial candidates need to talk MORE about education, health care, infrastructure and LESS about Trump.
“I just don’t think (Trump) needs to be the central focus,” Cooper said Saturday during a session with reporters at the winter meeting of the Democratic Governors Association in New Orleans. Cooper is the incoming chairman of the group.
“What you can do is continue to focus on your issues and [decide] if it’s worth reminding people how this candidate got elected, and what’s coming,” he said. “Because our democracy is really at stake now.”
Regardless of political affiliation, voters need to hear about where candidates stand on issues critical to the state and the lives of people in North Carolina. That’s where the campaign debate should be focused and not on loyalty to a former president.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.