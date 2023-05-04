...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Editorial: N.C. Supreme Court opens door to rigged elections
What’s wrong with the decision North Carolina’s Supreme Court handed down Friday that reversed a ruling on partisan gerrymandering it issued 19 weeks earlier?
We might suspect, given the twisted logic, the decision written by state Chief Justice Paul Newby might have been ghostwritten by George Orwell. But alas, Orwell’s been dead for 73 years. Maybe Orwell was mere inspiration?
Perhaps it is because one justice who voted for the majority decision has a conflict of interest: Justice Phil Berger Jr.’s father is a named party in the case. But what’s a decision that may or may not assure a dad stays in power got to do with justice?
Perhaps it is because two Republican candidates for the state Supreme Court in 2022 won election and believed their partisan affiliation empowered them to issue decisions they know will permanently entrench Republican power in the state legislature?
By declaring there’s no role for the courts in determining the constitutionality of a scheme to assure one party controls the state legislature, it absolves itself of its primary duty. Even Newby acknowledged in his opinion that “the judicial branch is designed to resolve legal disputes and to ensure that the other branches do not violate the constitution.”
Rigging elections to predetermine the winners isn’t a violation of the constitution? Then again, Newby, during a hearing on this case even questioned the notion that the state constitution requires elections to be fair. “We have ‘free.’ We don’t have ‘fair,’” Newby said.
By such a twisted notion, would Newby say laws prohibiting vote-buying or manipulating absentee ballots aren’t constitutional because there’s no explicit promise of “fair” elections?
Newby twists logic to contend there’s no role for the courts since the state constitution’s declaration that political power resides in the people and the exercise of that power is through the legislative branch.
If that’s the case, why does the constitution provide for separation of powers? Why does the state constitution, as even Newby says, have a judicial branch “to ensure that the other branches do not violate the constitution?”
Assigning congressional and legislative redistricting duties to the legislative branch of government doesn’t give legislators carte blanche to enact anything they want — particularly schemes that permanently entrench one political party in power — without any check or balance from other branches of government.
The supermajorities in the state House of Representatives and state Senate are no accident. They are reflective of hyper-partisan gerrymandering. They do not reflect the true will of the voters.
The judicially mandated congressional districts used in the 2022 elections resulted in the election of seven Republicans and seven Democrats — closely reflecting the partisan divisions among the state’s voters. No one should understand this better than Chief Justice Newby, who won his 2020 partisan election by a mere 401 votes (0.007%) out of 5.4 million cast.
Should this court’s decision stand, it will silence millions of voters and permanently entrench the power of a political party that comprises less than a third of the state’s 7.2 million voters.
One more time, just to be clear. The court says it makes no difference how the districts are drawn by the legislature. A map that favors one political party in all districts is not prohibited by our constitution.
That position could only come from a group of partisan judges voting as they were instructed by their funders and are neglecting their duty to our constitution and the voting rights of our citizens.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.