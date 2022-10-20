In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them.

A particularly blunt example of this political interference was highlighted this week by The Assembly and WHQR, which broke news of House Speaker Tim Moore’s attempt to meddle in the search for a new chancellor at UNC Wilmington.