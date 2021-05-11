Every day for the past several weeks, groups of protesters have marched peacefully on Elizabeth City’s streets demanding release of the body camera footage showing the April 21 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. “Release the Tapes!” has been their just rallying cry.
The protesters want what all of us want: to see why at least three deputies fired their weapons at an apparently unarmed Brown within minutes of arriving at his Perry Street home, killing him as he attempted to flee their efforts to serve a drug-related search warrant.
Two weeks ago, the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office allowed several members of Brown’s family and one of their attorneys to view a 20-second clip from body camera footage. But clearly that wasn’t enough because what it shows is already in dispute.
Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, the attorney who watched the short clip, said that Brown had his hands on the steering wheel and he was attempting to drive away when he was shot. But District Attorney Andrew Womble, who presumably has seen all of the body and dash camera footage and argued in court against its immediate public release, chastised Cherry-Lassiter’s version of events, describing them as “patently false.” He claimed Brown drove his vehicle toward deputies at least twice “making contact” with them.
Significantly, Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster, who said he has watched all of the video, didn’t mention Brown’s vehicle making contact with the deputies in the “findings of fact” included in the order he signed Friday. That order required the Sheriff’s Office to disclose footage of Brown’s shooting death to his family within 10 days.
Unfortunately, Foster’s order only required the Sheriff’s Office to disclose just over 16 minutes of 188 minutes of the complete footage. Foster said he ordered the remaining footage withheld because it doesn’t include images of Brown. But his decision will only fuel suspicions about what the other video shows, especially since none of it’s being released to the public.
Foster made sure of that earlier, ruling at a hearing nearly two weeks ago against public release of the video. Foster claimed that media companies weren’t entitled to seek the footage under North Carolina’s body camera law because they’re not “persons.” If the Supreme Court considers corporations persons for the purposes of funding political campaigns, they certainly are persons when it comes to petitioning for release of footage captured by cameras paid for by taxpayers.
Foster has now compounded that error by ordering only limited disclosure of the body and dash camera footage to Brown’s family. And he did it after dragging out release of the order.
Foster said during the court hearing two weeks ago that he was ordering the footage released to the Brown family within 10 days. He then proceeded to wait nine days to file the order, giving the Sheriff’s Office another 10 days to disclose the footage.
On top of that, his order includes a petty condition that only an attorney licensed to practice in North Carolina and admitted to the state bar accompany the Browns when they view the footage. There is no such provision in the body camera law, which states only that persons allowed to view body camera footage be a “personal representative.” The Browns should be allowed to choose the representative they want to be with them.
Fortunately Pasquotank officials weren’t waiting for Foster; they were already working to prepare the video for disclosure to Brown’s family. They couldn’t proceed with disclosure, however, because they needed to know exactly which video, and how much, they could disclose. Now that they have Foster’s order, they plan to make what the judge has told them they can disclose to the Browns today.
We expect today’s disclosure won’t resolve many of the still-unanswered questions about Brown’s death. That won’t happen — if it can happen — until we all get what the protesters are demanding: full release of the video.
Today’s editorial is from The Daily Advance of Elizabeth City. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.