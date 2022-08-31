If there’s any finger-pointing to be done for North Carolina’s 13-year failure to expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 North Carolinians — it should be in the direction of the leaders of the North Carolina General Assembly. Anything else is a transparent effort to pass the buck. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore, both Republicans, know it as does Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

It is not the reluctance of the state’s hospitals to agreed to changes in the “Certificate of Need” regulations — suddenly injected into the issue — that has, for the last 13 years, denied insulin to more than 200,000 diabetics or prevented 100,000 women from undergoing annual mammogram screenings. It is the General Assembly’s prohibition against expanding Medicaid and refusal to repeal it.