The script is set. When lawyers for the General Assembly appear before judges reviewing the latest gerrymandered congressional and legislative election district maps this week, it will be hard for them to underplay their delight.
They’ll point with glee to the votes in the state House of Representatives and state Senate by which the new map for state House of Representatives was affirmed. Only five Democrats in the state House opposed the plan. Just three Democrats in the state Senate (six senators were absent and not voting) voted against it.
If ever there was a display of bipartisan support, they’ll likely proclaim, this plan shows it.
Not so fast.
Is this about a fair plan by which voters elect their representatives? Or, more truthfully, is it more about self-preservation for incumbent legislators?
The reality: it is the latter.
State Rep. Marcia Morey — who joined with John Autry of Mecklenburg County, Pricey Harrison of Guilford County, Howard Hunter of Hertford County and Raymond Smith of Wayne County to vote against the bill — said it best.
“Although the new maps may be an improvement for Democrats to pick up a few seats, there was no transparency in the process,” Morey said last week. “Maps were shown to us only two hours before the committee hearing. We were not given any explanation if they complied with the Court’s mandate. The public had no input. We protected incumbents at the price of fairness for voters. Legislators should not be drawing maps. Period. We should have an independent redistricting commission and take politics out of map drawing.”
Morey has no personally political reason to complain about her district. It is overwhelmingly Democratic. But she recognizes that drawing voting district maps is about empowering voters not politicians.
That is no naive sentiment. It is a courageous stand for democracy against the cynical motivations of partisan and personal self-interest that her colleagues in the General Assembly appear to overwhelmingly embrace.
While production of the latest editions of voting district maps continues to lack transparency, openness or involvement of the electorate, the motivations of those who have produced them is abundantly clear.
We trust the judges and others assigned by the state’s courts to examine these latest plans will see through the camouflage of superficial bipartisanship and recognize the truth within them.
They are little more than another unconstitutional effort by the current legislative leadership to enshrine themselves and their grip on power in perpetuity.
They need to be rejected as a failed effort by politicians to pick their voters. The courts should then impose a set of non-partisan criteria and draw new congressional and legislative election district maps that truly empower the voices of voters to select their representatives.
Today’s editorial is from Capitol Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.