The Greenville City Council on Thursday showed no love for the people who live near Lake Whatchamacallit.

The council voted 4-2 over the concerns of residents in the Eastern Pines neighborhoods along L.T. Hardee Road to rezone 29.5 acres between the new Walmart and the many single-family neighborhoods to the south to allow for another large multi-family development in the already crowded 10th Street corridor.

