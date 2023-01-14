...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Editorial: Residents living near ‘Lake Whatchamacallit’ get no love
The Greenville City Council on Thursday showed no love for the people who live near Lake Whatchamacallit.
The council voted 4-2 over the concerns of residents in the Eastern Pines neighborhoods along L.T. Hardee Road to rezone 29.5 acres between the new Walmart and the many single-family neighborhoods to the south to allow for another large multi-family development in the already crowded 10th Street corridor.
Among the major concerns expressed was the impact stormwater runoff would have on a dam that holds back Lake Glenwood, a residential lake developed for aesthetics in the 1970s that has evolved into a de facto retention pond as more commercial and residential development grew up around it.
In her discussion points after seconding Council Member Will Bell’s motion to approve the rezoning, Council Member Rose Glover referred to the pond as “Lake Whatchamacallit,” carelessly dismissing nearly a dozen people who had pleaded with the council to vote against the request.
Council Member Rick Smiley earlier asked “tough questions” that suggested it might be better for residents to drain the lake and allow water to flow unimpeded rather than risk downstream damage that might be caused by a breach like the one that occurred during Hurricane Matthew in 2016, or something worse. This came after a 10-minute presentation by Jeff Bair, the homeowner who has worked for 20 years to regulate the lake’s levels against encroaching development.
Perhaps Smiley has a point, particularly for the folks who live downstream in Willow Run and Brook Valley, but what about a council that places a premium on property rights? Are the rights of the people who live near this proposed development less important than those of developer Bill Clark Homes? Shouldn’t the city moderate development and work with existing homeowners to maintain the value of their stake as well as protect property downstream?
Perhaps more concerning than problems with Lake Whatchamacallit and its dilapidated dam is the location of the development in the corner of a hairpin turn on L.T. Hardee Road, a shoddy two-lane blacktop that N.C. DOT incorrectly says has the capacity to safely accommodate the additional traffic. More than 700 trips a day will be hitting the country road from the development’s only entrance.
Residents who patiently waited into the night for a chance to convince the council against what seemed to be a foregone conclusion spoke eloquently and intelligently against the proposal, using the language of city planning, like-use and the Bible. Most indicated they had lived in the area for decades, enjoyed their single-family neighborhoods and did not want multifamily encroachment, which is unlike anything south of the Coastal Carolina Railway tracks. Most council members said they were sympathetic to the residents, but only Monica Daniels and Marion Blackburn supported them.
The fact that those involved in the decision had to wait three hours or more to make their case is the most shameful part of the matter. The public hearing was held after a long and detailed discussion about allowing more bars to operate in the city, a weighty matter that should have been a meeting unto itself.
The council on Monday instead chose to cancel a Jan. 23 meeting and conduct all the people’s business in a five-hour session that ended close to 11 p.m. with the final public hearings ending in a rush of votes and jokes about the late hour.
While it may have been a well-intended move to give city staff a night off, cramming the entire agenda into Thursday’s marathon turned out to be bad government.
This council is a devoted group of public servants, but if they avoid five-hour slogs members might be able to remember the names of the places their decisions will profoundly and permanently transform.
Certainly the people affected deserve that level of respect.