123022_gdr_fatalwreck-2.jpg

A fatal wreck took place on Thursday between a Lowe's delivery truck and a silver Toyota Camry across from Providence Place on Thomas Langston Road. The driver of the Camry diec and the driver of the Lowe's truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector

Motor vehicle crashes killed an estimated 22 people on Pitt County roads last year. We can’t determine the number for certain because the state Department of Motor Vehicles refuses to follow the law.

The DMV is the custodian of hundreds of crash reports compiled annually by the State Highway Patrol. Reporters with The Daily Reflector used to stop by the patrol office when it was at 10th and Fifth streets on a regular basis to review the reports and talk to troopers and staff members.

