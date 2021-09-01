The General Assembly was supposed to complete its most significant duty by June 30 — pass a state budget so state agencies, public schools, community colleges, health care providers, local governments and others would know how to move ahead for the new fiscal year.
It has cost taxpayers $3.1 million (about $50,000-a-day) since July 1 to keep the state legislature in this over-time session. During that time there has been little public discussion of the budget — which still hasn’t been finalized or even sent to Gov. Roy Cooper. Public School teachers don’t know just how much they’re going to be paid. Instead the “big” issues taking up much of the time of legislators since July 1 have been about the likes of controlling high school sports and spying on classroom teachers so they’re indoctrinating students in accord with the legislative leaders’ ideological leanings.
Critical issues remain largely undiscussed — at least openly — and unresolved, such as:
Living up to the state Constitutional right to provide every child access to a quality education and adhering to a state court order to do it.
A looming statewide teacher shortage that will exacerbate the already dual problems of students falling behind amid the pandemic and already over-crowded classrooms where teachers have heavier loads and legislative leaders have been cutting back on much-needed teacher aides.
Making sure everyone — including more than a half-million now left out — has access to adequate health care particularly doing the COVID pandemic.
A living minimum wage for ALL North Carolina workers and an unemployment insurance system that does more than perpetuate poverty.
Enacting a non-partisan system for determining representative districts for congressional and legislative elections.
State infrastructure needs, more and modernized school facilities; crumbling bridges and highways; neglected public lands, historic sites and other facilities; and other needs.
The only attention these issues get is as budget pork barrel to garner backing for a budget — the final version of which still hasn’t been disclosed.
Why are legislators not focused on the most significant needs the state faces rather election-targeted appeals to special interests and a narrow political base?
Why does it seem, from the House and Senate versions that have been disclosed, to be more important to pass a budget that is larded up with political pork and unrelated policy matters legislative leaders know Cooper opposes?
Why not pass a budget that can provide the basis for real negotiations on spending that will move the state toward excellence?
Why are legislative leaders focused on promoting rumor, inuendo and anonymous accusations in their amateurish Fairness and Accountability in the Classroom for Teachers and Students” task force — rather than making sure every teacher has the resources to deliver quality instruction to every student?
This flim-flam has cost North Carolinians dearly. The deception and political slight of hand is neither entertaining nor productive as the legislature starts is third month in overtime.
It is not too much to ask, at $50,000-a-day, to have a legislature that finally gets down to business, focuses on the real issues and needs of North Carolina and stops with the inflated rhetoric, side shows and gimmicks.
