Our country, our state, our cities and our communities are embroiled in a number of high-stakes issues, some of which sharply divide citizens. Some are matters of policy; some of conscience or religious or political philosophy; others are disagreements over perception or acceptance of facts. Many of them will be addressed, one way or another, in the Nov. 8 election. On local, state and national levels, it’s an extremely consequential election.

The issues include: Responding to climate change; abortion rights; gun violence; the economy and inflation; education curricula; crime; border security; and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.