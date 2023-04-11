Last week, all eyes were on former President Donald Trump for his arrest and arraignment in Manhattan — and North Carolina Republicans were watching, too.

Trump surrendered himself to authorities after being indicted, pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges. All 34 charges, which were revealed publicly for the first time last Tuesday, are for “falsifying business records.” The case revolves around Trump’s alleged role in a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.