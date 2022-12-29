In 2020, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid no federal income taxes by claiming millions in dubious deductions and carrying over losses from previous years.

Somehow, that’s not the most scandalous detail to emerge following the House’s four-year legal brawl to obtain Trump’s tax returns. It turns out the Internal Revenue Service did not conduct — let alone complete — mandatory examinations of Trump’s returns while he was president, despite its own internal policy from 1977 requiring such reviews and the White House’s claims that they were happening. A report by the House Ways and Means Committee, released after members voted Tuesday to make Trump’s filings public, proposes codifying into law the norm that every president since Richard M. Nixon had observed, until Trump: the routine release of presidential tax returns.