That howling you may hear in the evening when the sky gets dark isn’t related so much to Halloween or political disappointment as to wildlife and urban sprawl. This is the time of year when young coyotes leave their parents to establish a home of their own, according to a press release from the N.C. Wildlife Resource Commission. They howl or bark to each other, essentially, to say, “I’m over here.”
And since their options have been limited by encroaching human development, more of them are likely to explore and perhaps settle down in the forests and green patches that stitch together our neighborhoods. So we’re likely to hear and see more of them than before.
But while some may find their songs and their presence disturbing, there’s no cause for alarm. With a modicum of forethought, we can co-exist, as we have for decades and centuries before now.
Coyotes are canids, like dogs, and have reddish to dark gray thick fur. They have long slender snouts, bushy tails and pointed ears and can grow up to 45 pounds. They’re considered an invasive species, having first moved into North Carolina in the 1980s from neighboring states.
There’s no official count on how many live in our area, but there are an estimated 50,000 of them spread through the 100 counties of North Carolina, according to American Military News. As they search for unclaimed territory, they may travel up to 300 miles before settling down.
They’re looking for good hunting grounds, where they can find a lot of rabbits, insects and gophers, and for safe quarters in which to mingle. Coyotes are social animals.
They’re opportunistic hunters and may feast on a cat or small dog if they have the chance. They may also eat discarded people food.
So it’s a good idea to be aware of their presence and help them avoid temptation.
To make our homes and neighborhoods less attractive to coyotes, the Wildlife Commission recommends we do the following:
Supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
Keep cats indoors and poultry in a predator-proof pen.
Feed pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside.
Store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids.
Keep birdseed off the ground around feeders or choose to attract birds with native plants.
People should never feed coyotes, even with the best of intentions. “Like other wildlife, they will become bold and habituated if people feed them, either purposely or inadvertently, such as with garbage or outdoor pet food,” the Wildlife Commission says.
“Normal coyote behavior is to be curious, but wary, when close to humans,” the Wildlife Commission reports.
The best thing to do if you’re approached by a coyote is to make a lot of noise, the commission advises. Yell, rattle keys, clap hands. That’s likely to scare them off.
Despite their wild nature, there are advantages to their presence.
“Coyotes are awesome neighbors,” Aspen Stevanovski, a local coyote researcher, told the Journal. “They are incredible rodent control, and help scavenge carcasses (like roadkill deer) to keep the environment clean. They sometimes eat seeds, and when they eject the seeds through scat they help disperse the seeds. Since coyotes prey on animals that are detrimental to songbird populations, there are strong associations between healthy songbird populations and healthy coyote populations. Raptor populations tend to be healthy in areas with coyotes because of that higher songbird population.”
Coyotes are but one caucus in the wildlife constituency that many find to be enriching to their well-being. They serve as a reminder that there’s more going on than we usually take the time to see — a deeper, more patient reality. Awareness of their presence may lead us to other fresh discoveries. As the season changes, bringing cooler temperatures and colorful foliage, keep an eye out for our new neighbors. They are surely aware of you.
Today’s editorial is from The Winston-Salem Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.