By Nov. 9, total COVID-19 deaths reached 4,615 in North Carolina. There were 1,169 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and there were 1,521 new cases reported as the seven-day average hit a record high of 2,405.
That same day Cherie Berry, the state’s Labor Commissioner who is responsible for the health and safety of North Carolina’s workplaces, said:
“While I am not dismissing the tragic deaths that have occurred as a result of this virus, statistically, the virus has not been proven likely to cause death or serious physical harm from the perspective of an occupational hazard.” Say what?
The comments came in a letter from Berry, who is leaving office at the end of the year, to worker advocacy groups pushing for her to act to address spread of the virus in the state’s workplaces. Since the summer, workers — particularly those involved in meat and poultry processing — have been complaining that employers weren’t following necessary health safety precautions and putting them at great risk for COVID-19 infection.
A recent state report showed meat and poultry processing workplaces accounted for 41 COVID-19 clusters, 4,072 “total associated cluster cases” and 20 deaths through Nov. 30. In the month since Berry’s letter, the situation in North Carolina has become even more severe. Since September, for example, the number of those who have died from the virus nearly equals the total of deaths during the previous six months dating back to the first reported death in March.
Yet many community leaders around the state continue with activities that put citizens at risk, including Christmas parades and other activities that increase opportunities for spread of the virus. To their credit, other communities have sought creative substitutes for traditional holiday festivities — such as Oxford’s “reverse” Christmas parade.
Gov. Roy Cooper and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen continue to warn the public that they need to remain vigilant and heed health and safety practices. Other state and local officials need to be uniting in a strong and clear voice.
“After a steady increase in numbers, we’ve broken another case record today with 6,018 new cases,” Cooper said via Twitter on Saturday.
Still, there are those who in the face of this overwhelming evidence, deny the health hazard and contend mandates for safety mask-wearing and social distancing are an abridgment of their rights. That misguided message was most recently part of a protest in Wendell.
We’re at a loss to understand this selfish, dangerous behavior. It has needlessly been made a partisan political statement — particularly by President Donald Trump — rather than a public health issue to show community concern. There is no underestimating the number who have needlessly become sick and even died because of the drive to politicize it all.
What gain is there in disregarding facts and warnings, such as those from Cohen on Saturday? “In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000,” Cohen said. “I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often.”
For those distressed that the holidays just aren’t the same without the customary activities, there’s no denying the disappointment.
Considered in the context of those made sick and who end up in the hospital or worse — the anguish and sadness of holidays without friends, loved ones and family members shouldn’t be anyone’s notion of a right.
