Last year members of the North Carolina General Assembly received an average $510 a week in per diem. We certainly don’t begrudge legislators’ reimbursements for the expenses of being in Raleigh to do their jobs.
Still, what is rather perplexing is that these same legislators — who as part-time workers receive pay, health insurance, retirement benefits along with travel reimbursements (not to mention permission to use campaign funds used for personal in-session spending) for their jobs find it an outrageous excess to provide anything close to that amount to the state’s unemployed workers.
These legislators cap unemployment benefits at $350 a week — $160 less than their own per diem. Legislators get their per diem every week they need it. Legislators cut off unemployed workers’ benefits after a dozen weeks.
The latest scheme legislative leaders have hatched seems more aimed, misguidedly at that, to boost an election-year desire to maintain power than provide true benefit to the millions of North Carolinians now in desperate need.
The additional $50 a week proposed is still just $400 a week — $110 less than legislators get for their substance. They don’t offer any extension in the duration benefits can be received.
Additionally, legislative leaders are reportedly pondering using federal relief funds to send checks — of about $200 — to parents to offset COVID-19 pandemic-related costs of childcare and virtual learning. Will they mandate the checks are signed by Lt. Gov. Dan Forest who is state Senate President and the Republican challenging Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper for re-election?
The reason the General Assembly is coming back into session this week is that, back in July when it adjourned, it was reasonably anticipated that Congress would have passed additional pandemic relief funding.
While the U.S. House of Representative did pass and send to the Senate a relief package, the Senate never took up that plan nor has not even discussed — much less voted — on a package of its own. Senate leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, ceded its duty to the White House where President Donald Trump issued a series of inadequate executive orders, mostly resulting in more bureaucratic wheel-spinning than help to Americans.
Rather than obsessing over machinations for pyrrhic partisan advantage, legislators should openly take up, debate and pass the unemployment benefits reforms Cooper offered in the budget he presented last week. It isn’t complicated, isn’t radical, socialist or even original.
Increase the maximum weekly benefit to $500 and extend benefits to 24 weeks. That would lift North Carolina from the bottom of the barrel and put the state on par with most other states.
To the degree that North Carolina legislators seem to be facing challenges these days, news accounts indicated these are unfortunately self-inflicted.
North Carolina’s hard-working citizens deserve to be treated at something close to as well as their legislators treat themselves. Fix the unemployment system now.
Today’s editorial is from Capital Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.