There are often comments on gas prices here in Greenville. The comments are correct: our gasoline prices are the highest in the area. On Sunday I went to New Bern, I stopped in Vanceboro and paid $2.209 for gas. On the same day gas here in Greenville was $2.459. The Sheetz in Washington had gas for $2.189, Jacksonville $2.209, Vanceboro 2.189, Rocky Mount $2.259 and Wilson 2.259.
There are five Sheetz stations in Greenville and 16 Speedway stations. Why can’t the mayor’s office contact Sheetz or Speedway and try to convince them to lower gas prices. If one did they would all quickly follow.
Sheetz’ home office is located in Altoona Pennsylvania. The address is 5700 Sixth Ave., Altoona PA 16620. The phone is 814-946-5106. The Speedway address for Speedway is 500 Speedway Drive, Enon OH 45323; their phone is 937-864-3000.
Now all the mayor has to do is pick up the phone and try to do something for almost everyone in the city.
Leigh Gill
Greenville
Fossil fuel folly
First I want to thank the Reflector for allowing people like myself and Mr. David Ames to have a means to express ourselves in print about various public problems. Some of the information for public consumption regarding fossil fuels, however, is pure bologna. Some of the terminology is designed to impress and fly right over our heads. So what are six leading environmental quality organizations selling the public?
Most people know and understand the term fossil fuels. Very few people like myself have ever seen in print that fossil fuels in the vehicles on our streets and highways constitute a serious air quality problem. We have spent over $6.8 billion dollars in North Carolina over the past few years to build solar farms in the interest of reducing the use of fossil fuels to generate electric power. Not one dime has been spent to reduce the use of the fossil fuels, gasoline and diesel fuel, or ask the public to drive fewer miles. Does the public understand automobiles and trucks burn fossil fuels?
As a professional engineer, I can give you positive proof that any one solar farm you choose in North Carolina is producing less than 20 percent of the quantity of kilowatt hours than what the owner/promoter indicated it would in his sales pitch before construction. I can also give you positive proof that the kilowatt hours produced by that solar farm are at a time of the day when they are not necessary. But they certainly do not burn fossil fuel.
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville