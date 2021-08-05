In the past year, both physical and mental health were on the top of our minds. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed and exacerbated mental health issues throughout the world. It demonstrated the inadequacy of global mental health institutions, particularly in lower-income countries where 75 percent of people with a mental health condition never receive treatment.

People living with mental health conditions, especially children, suffer from a greater number of human rights violations including a higher risk of abuse, food insecurity, and trauma. Without support, affected adults and children fall into a spiral of poverty. If the United States wants to alleviate global poverty, global mental health aid is a necessary part of the fight.

The Mental Health in International Development and Humanitarian Settings (MINDS) act has been proposed for U.S. legislation as the first-ever global mental health-focused piece of U.S. legislation. The bi-partisan act seeks to address the lack of mental health support around the world following conflicts, natural disasters, and displacement.

I encourage you to email or call Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis to urge them to support the MINDS act.

Ava Shusterman

Greenville

Don’t scrap the NCHSAA


I listened to the committee report and I have read several commentaries regarding HB 91 (Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics bill). Seems there are a lot of opinions.

Two things I did hear are the N.C. High school Athletic Association is the wealthiest such association in the U.S. with $41 million in assets. Needless to say, this has made several envy a good job of managing their money. Second, there are legislators unhappy that a Catholic school has won repeated state championships.

So now we want to throw the “baby out with the bath water.” I say “not.” HB 91 would completely change the association and place high school athletics under the direction of the legislators. I sure hope not.

Maybe legislators you could drop back and punt! Maybe an oversight committee with recommendation authority only could be set in place. Maybe a yearly audit with recommendations to the oversight committee.

Let’s face it the NCHSAA has done a pretty good job. Could some things be changed and done better? Yes. Let’s don’t scrap the hold deal to allow legislators to run it. God forbid!

Mitchell Jones

Greenville

