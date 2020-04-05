In our state, Lt. Gov. Dan Forrest held a news conference questioning the validity of the governor’s ban on in-restaurant dining and bars stating this “will devastate our economy.”
I did not realize those establishments spear-headed our economy? Other N.C. Council of State members, Mike Causey, Steve Troxler, Dale Folwell, Cherie Berry and Mark Johnson allegedly concurred. Mr. Forrest later stated his comments were “never meant to criticize the decision.” Sounds to me like it was!
The Wake County sheriff suspended pistol permit applications to limit virus exposure to his staff after the number of requests had tripled. Sens. Danny Britt and Warren Daniel called his action “illegal” as “most people need assurance that they can trust government.” Shoot the virus or just those who might steal our toilet paper? I am not very assured.
In the U.S. Congress, Sen. Richard Burr was privy to intelligence committee meetings about the devastation of economies of affected nations, then dumped $1.6 million of personal stock while asserting on Fox News Live, “Thankfully, the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus, in large part due to the work of the Senate Health Committee, Congress and the Trump Administration.” He has a fat federal pension with good health benefits when he retires next year. U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., called out Senator Thom Tillis for his “low energy establishment response” recommending Sen. Burr’s self-referral to the Senate Ethics committee, stating “self-referral to Senate Ethics is the safe place where senators can judge their own without real culpability.”
I thank our elected officials who have stepped up during this crisis and ask voters to remember those who are just politicians out for themselves.
Charles Knupp
Greenville
Attack the virus,
not the president
It’s sad to see so many rabid, hate-filled Democrats continue to attack President Trump and even fellow citizens: Vic Corey comes to mind. Now they are using the Wuhan virus as fodder to promote their mindless tripe.
Most leftists could not care less about the virus. They see this crisis as just another in a long list of opportunities (which all have failed) to get rid of this president and take the country down with him. Their hatred for the president and anyone else who disagrees with their ideology and destroying both is priority No. 1 for them.
As for Medicare for all, even with all the lies that were told by the Democrats and the fake news media to get Obamacare passed into law, wasn’t it supposed to fix the healthcare system? Well it didn’t. And expanding Medicare for all will only make it worse. What’s next? Single payer? A socialist utopian dream come true. Not only do liberals and Democrats show their hypocrisy on a daily basis, they also have short memories.
Jerry Rose
Farmville
Consider the golden rule
Please, can’t we all stop being a bunch of self-centered, selfish, fear-driven idiots? A sincere consideration of others before self will go a long way. For just a little while at least? Please?
Milton Bland
Simpson