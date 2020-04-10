Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA FRIDAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL RESULT IN AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA FRIDAY. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DROP TO 25 TO 30 PERCENT, ACCOMPANIED BY NORTHWEST WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 25 TO 30 MPH. RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO EXERCISE CAUTION HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...INCLUDING MACHINERY...CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY DRY GRASSES AND TREE LITTER THAT IGNITE WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.