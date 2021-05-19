Bless my heart, after much reflection I’ve determined that the only thing worse than no CDC guidance is CDC guidance.
A big bless your heart to Charles and his helper with Pitt-Greene Chem Dry. I had a major coffee spill on my carpet. They did a great job in cleaning the stain.
I agree with the entry in Sunday’s newspaper that Greenville is the noisiest city that he (or she) has visited in most of the states and eight countries. If there is a noise ordinance it should be enforced, if not, one should be considered. Cars with loud mufflers seem to make the greatest noise.
Just wondering why you all believed the Big Lie (for four years) that President Trump colluded with the Russians to interfere in the 2016 election but refuse to believe no one interfered in the 2020 election? BYH’s.
So Trump is coming to town to speak at the state GOP convention. When Trump was elected president in 2016, the GOP controlled the White House, Senate and House of Representatives and lost it all by 2020. Why, then, would some in the GOP anoint him leader of the party? They are hitching their wagon to a losing candidate. It is really puzzling.
BYH, one-term President Trump. About your upcoming trip to Greenville all I can say is: “Send him back! Send him back! Send him back!”
Bless their heart, somewhere some poor phone-less fool is probably sitting by some waterfall completely unaware of how angry and scared he is supposed to be.
I would like to send a big BYH and thank you to a family on Eastern Pines Road in Greenville. In their front yard is a huge painting of our American flag! It’s beautiful and brings tears to my eyes every time I see it.
Bless your heart to the State GOP Convention for having insurrectionist, racist, clown Trump to headline the event. Anybody with common sense would oppose the visit!
BYH to Biden and the CDC for a sudden and abrupt change to mask-wearing and social distancing rules that came out of the blue! Seems to me this to distract the public’s focus on the gas crisis, the border crisis, and the bombing in Israel. Way to go, sleepy Joe! How’s that pablum?
So Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are divorcing. It is probably a pretty good idea. I think that when a couple reaches a billion in net worth they should be forced to divorce and marry a poor person. That would help with the redistribution of wealth and create jobs for lawyers and wedding planners. After you have been married a decade or so you realize that money cannot buy happiness. Pretty much nothing does.
BYH, the man who invented autocorrect should burn in hello.
