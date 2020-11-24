Hog farming has long and proud tradition in eastern North Carolina. It’s a powerful economic engine, and it’s a part of the fabric of our communities — creating jobs, generating local tax revenue, and feeding our families.
Thanks to a new partnership between Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods, eastern North Carolina hog farmers now have an opportunity to contribute even more by providing clean energy for our communities.
This is all possible because of innovative new technology called renewable natural gas. In partnership with Dominion and Smithfield, hog farmers across our region will be capturing methane from hog manure and turning it into clean energy for area homes and businesses.
The economic and environmental benefits are enormous. The process of developing renewable natural gas reduces greenhouse gas emissions from our farms, and it provides clean energy for consumers. Best of all, this pioneering solution provides new and steady revenues for family farmers.
Here’s how it works: On the farm, hog manure is stored in lagoons. As the manure decomposes, it releases methane gas. Currently, this potent greenhouse gas simply escapes into the atmosphere.
But by covering lagoons, Dominion and Smithfield are able to capture the methane gas before it is released and puts it to good use in heating homes, schools and local businesses.
Once cleaned, this gas will be transported through existing natural gas distribution systems. This process won’t expand hog farming, but instead, it’ll make it much more sustainable. Better still, it will provide a new source of clean energy for North Carolinians.
The process of creating renewable natural gas removes significantly more greenhouse gas emissions from the farm than are generated when the gas is used by consumers. This makes renewable natural gas a carbon-beneficial fuel source, and one of the cleanest forms of energy in the U.S.
As advocates and champions of economic development in eastern North Carolina, we strive to create new opportunities for the rural communities we serve. Renewable natural gas is just the kind of innovative technology that our agricultural economy needs to continue thriving in the 21st century.
Renewable natural gas offers numerous economic benefits. It provides a new revenue stream for family farmers. With an additional revenue source from renewable natural gas, family farmers will have new opportunities to reinvest in their farms and communities. This will bring needed and sustainable growth to our communities and drive regional economic development and business investment.
Additionally, renewable natural gas projects will benefit our counties and municipalities. Over the next decade, Dominion Energy and Smithfield Foods plan to invest $375 million to develop renewable natural gas projects on farms across eastern North Carolina — creating construction opportunities, permanent jobs and expanding the local tax-base.
Renewable natural gas technology will propel eastern North Carolina’s farming economy into the forefront of innovation and environmental stewardship. With renewable natural gas, we’re embracing innovation and progress — and we’re using it to benefit our region.
Steve Yost is president of North Carolina’s Southeast in Elizabethtown. Vann Rogerson is interim CEO at the NC East Alliance in Greenville. Together, the two regional economic development partnerships represent 42 eastern North Carolina counties.