North Carolinians are eager to get back to work. We’re itching to get back to our lives: Going to concerts and shows; hitting the gym; attending athletic events; watching our kids play sports, dance at proms, graduate. Just doing the normal stuff.
But today we know, as we’ve never had to think about, there is a cost.
It is no overstatement, in these times of COVID-19, that cost very well is life or death.
That is what politicians need to keep in mind before they say, as state Sen. Bob Steinberg of Chowan County recently did, that continuing Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order past April 30 would be far more devastating than the virus “at its worst.”
Protesters in Raleigh on Tuesday echoed that sentiment. “The economic disaster that’s going to happen if they make us stay home over and over is going to be worse than any COVID-19 problems that we’ve had,” said rally participant David Engstrom.
Every day we see what “at its worst” is: Grandparents who will never hug a grandchild; parents who won’t see a child’s milestone achievements; and even children who will be denied the joys of youth because of this deadly virus.
Since the first COVID-19 related death in North Carolina was reported three weeks ago, more than 120 people have died. COVID-19 has killed more people than died in state highway accidents over a similar period; more deadly than the flu kills over a similar span.
The evidence already seems to be showing that spread of the virus is slowed by adhering to the safety measures now in place. Among the nation’s 10 largest states through Easter, North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 deaths and the lowest rank per 100,000 population — 44th in the nation.
The legislature may be itching to play to a political base and pass legislation to force an end to Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders limiting public contact. But it will be up to Cooper who can veto such proposals.
Cooper’s leadership has been a demonstration of appropriate caution, concern and deliberation in addressing this epidemic. He has carefully considered the broadest impacts of his decisions and sought a wide range of advice before making them. He has been determined without being rash or precipitous.
Cooper has said wholesale lifting of the executive orders could result in hospitals being overwhelmed with patients. That Cooper said, would be a “catastrophe.”
He isn’t alone. Mark McClellan, director of the Robert J. Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University and former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug administration said the orders have “been really important in containing the spread of this epidemic.”.
Recovering from the physical, economic and emotional trauma of this pandemic will not be easy nor instant. Neither Cooper nor the General Assembly possess the ability to magically stir a potion to make COVID-19 disappear.
They do have important resources at their command and the opportunity to consider the best information and advice available. There is no perfect solution but there is the opportunity to work together toward the common good.
The best course for our General Assembly is to work with the governor to knowledgeably weigh options, understand all the potential consequences, and make decisions that will provide a full recovery that benefits the greatest number of North Carolinians while leaving the fewest in deadly jeopardy.