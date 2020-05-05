Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE AFFECTING PITT COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN AUTOMOBILES WHEN PEOPLE TRY TO DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. STAY TUNED TO DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO...LOCAL RADIO...MEDIA OR CABLE TV. && ...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...THE FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED FOR THE TAR RIVER AT GREENVILLE. * UNTIL WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 13.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 13.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 13.2 FEET BY TOMORROW EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 13.0 FEET...MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER CAN BE EXPECTED. && FLD OBSERVED FORECAST 8PM; LOCATION STG STG DAY TIME TUE WED THU; GREENVILLE 13 13.0 MON 08 PM 13.2 12.1 9.3