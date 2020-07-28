On July 14, Gov. Roy Cooper offered a school reopening plan that allowed school systems to offer a mix of in-person and remote learning — or offer only remote learning. Some systems have already decided they will offer only the latter option, at least initially, as cases of COVID-19 surge in the state. On July 17, Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Marvin Connelly Jr. indicated our system should do likewise.
He will ask the school board to approve a request to begin the school year, scheduled for Aug. 17, online only, at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. He did not specify a time frame of how long remote-only learning should last. School systems in other counties have opted to do online for the first nine weeks at least.
Connelly’s idea is the most-wise move right now for the system, which, with 50,000 students, is the state’s fourth largest. We would hope the board would seriously consider the superintendent’s request.
The state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to go in the wrong direction. Health Director Mandy Cohen on Thursday showed that positive tests and hospitalizations continue to rise and emergency departments are seeing more patients coming in with symptoms of COVID-19. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County’s health director, said last Tuesday the county’s percentage of positive tests is up to 9 percent, a key metric that was 8 percent the week prior and 7 percent a few weeks ago.
Cumberland County Schools offered three options for parents and caregivers with children in school, and parents were supposed to make a choice by July 20. There are two remote-learning options, one of which is a new K-12 virtual academy, and a third option that offers a mix of remote and in-person learning in small groups.
But the in-person option has already drawn skepticism from among two important constituencies — parents and teachers. The key difference is that parents can choose for their child only online instruction, if they feel conditions are not yet safe in school buildings. But at least some percentage of teachers, and maybe a significant number, will not have such an option, or so they believe.
In a recent interview with ABC-11, Donna Wiles, a math teacher at Reid Ross Classical High School, who watched Cumberland County Schools officials roll out the reopening plans in a virtual town hall, said: “They’re holding meetings on Zoom, telling us that it’s safe for us to enter the classroom with everyone’s children ... I don’t think it’s sustainable, I don’t think it’s operational, and I don’t think it’s safe.”
More than 300 people have joined a private Facebook group, TeacherStrikeFayettevilleNC, which includes teachers, and whose mission statement says it is unsafe “to return to a physical classroom for face-to-face instruction for the 2020-2021 school year.” Site administrators say the school system has offered teachers the opportunity to apply for the virtual academy but says teachers are not guaranteed a position there.
National statistics bear them out. One-in-four teachers are at increased risk of severe effects for COVID-19, according to a study by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Connelly wrote: “As district officials prepare for reopening schools, several health and safety precautions are being put in place. Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be available, 6ft markings are being placed on floors and sidewalks, sneeze guards are being installed at reception areas, and masks will be required for students and staff ... In preparation for any remote instruction, an additional 10,000 devices have been ordered.”
He said staff members with a condition identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as putting them at increased risk for COVID-19 could apply for “temporary accommodation.” He said each employee’s unique situation and special requests will be considered case-by-case.
But whatever plans leaders choose, they are no doubt aware that in-person learning — already a complicated proposition — will not work without buy-in from school teachers on the front lines.
Today’s editorial is from The Fayetteville Observer. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.