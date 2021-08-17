In western North Carolina COVID-19 pandemic deniers and anti-maskers have gone over the top with actions that are troublingly reflective of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington D.C.
At an Aug. 5 meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Education “unruly” audience members, during a recess, took the seats of the board then claimed to “overthrow” it. They “repealed” a safety mandate for wearing protective masks in school classrooms and other facilities. Their “action” carried no authority.
“You are not dictators, and you do not get to tell us what we can and cannot do with our children,” said Stephanie Parsons, one of the protesters. Congressman Madison Cawthorn was present at the meeting and egged the mini insurrectionists on — a reprise of his Jan. 6 performance.
A week later, police were forced to remove several protesters from a Black Mountain Town Council meeting for refusing to follow the town’s rules for wearing masks at public gatherings. “You’re all serving Satan,” one man yelled as police escorted him out.
These protesters are certainly getting their say. But what they have to say is both a danger to public health and expresses a warped notion of our constitutional liberties and how a representative democracy works.
Where do they get these notions? Unfortunately, from opportunistic politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I want to empower parents to be able to make the best decisions they can for the well-being of their children,” DeSantis declared after announcing an executive order to prevent Florida local school boards from adopting mask mandates.
While most parents might be able to determine what they BELIEVE is best for THEIR children, they are not empowered to impose what is best for other children, parents, teachers or other school workers.
In our form of popularly elected representative government, we get to elect officials — school boards, city and county commissions, state officials, members of Congress and our president — to make decisions on what they view is best for our communities, state and nation.
With our votes, we entrust them not to consider what is best for an individual, not for themselves, but the entire community. If we don’t like what they do, we can petition to express our disagreement and, when their terms in office are up, vote them out if we still aren’t happy with their performance.
The Second Amendment’s right to bear arms doesn’t offer anyone unfettered use of a gun. It cannot be used as a murder weapon. Free speech is not absolute but is bound for example by libel and threats of bodily harm.
To put it most simply, limits on individual liberty arise when they threaten the basic rights — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — of others.
In North Carolina, locally elected school boards that represent about 60% of the state’s public school students, used the best science and health advice to set mask-wearing mandates. They were doing the job we’ve elected them to do — make a priority of what is best for ALL students, teachers and school workers.
It is not easy. It may not be what some individual parents or students believe is best for them. But it is a decision based on what they see as best for the community.
Since 1939 North Carolina has required immunizations for school children — diphtheria, polio, measles, mumps and others. The reason is simple — protect the public health by preventing the spread of deadly and debilitating diseases.
The actions by our elected officials aren’t new or unique. It is not a threat to any liberties or rights.
As related to the efforts to stem the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus, it is just what we should want them to do — going beyond selfish personal desires to make the first priority looking after the community’s best interest.
