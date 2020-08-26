When I joined the anti-human trafficking movement, I was impressed by how apolitical it was.
The first federal legislation regarding human trafficking — the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 — passed almost unanimously.
However, in today’s political climate, nothing is apolitical. We have right-wing conspiracy groups seeking to affiliate themselves with the anti-human trafficking movement, so they can hijack the platform.
Unfortunately, QAnon is spreading misinformation and lies about what human trafficking looks like in the U.S.
And if everyone believes QAnon’s version of human trafficking, they won’t be looking for human trafficking where it actually is — in their own backyards.
QAnon tries to affiliate themselves with legitimate groups, only to use these groups as a platform to spread their conspiracy theories.
Recently, I saw a Facebook repost from a respected anti-human trafficking colleague. “The real pandemic is pedophillia (sic) — We do not believe in the election infection — #savethechildren.”
I visited the Save the Children website and found their statement denying any association to this misinformation campaign.
Their name was hijacked by QAnon to promote an idea they definitely don’t support and one that isn’t their core mission.
A group appearing to be affiliated with QAnon used the Save The Children name and posted on Facebook: “Every 40 seconds a child is abducted in the US. That means 90 children are taken every hour. That’s 540 kids taken away from loved ones ever (sic) 6 hours. That’s an unimaginable 2160 children in just one single day.”
That would be 788,400 kidnapped children in one year.
However, information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) states that, “in 2019 there were 421,394 National Crime Information Center entries for missing children. In 2019, NCMEC assisted law enforcement and families with more than 29,000 cases of missing children. Less than 1 percent were non-family abductions. Ninety-one percent were endangered runaways. Of the nearly 26,300 runaways reported to NCMEC in 2019, 1 in 6 were likely victims of child sex trafficking.”
If parents are convinced child trafficking happens by kidnapping, then their efforts to protect their children will not be focused on how children are actually trafficked.
Traffickers groom and recruit children by pretending to be friends and boy/girlfriends, sometimes online and sometimes in person.
If people are looking for kidnappers, they will make reports that distract resources from actual cases of trafficking.
For instance, the National Human Trafficking Hotline published a statement on July 20 saying that it had received hundreds of calls due to the unfounded conspiracy that claims Wayfair is involved in a complex sex trafficking scheme. Polaris stated, “While Polaris treats all calls to the Trafficking Hotline seriously, the extreme volume of these contacts has made it more difficult for the Trafficking Hotline to provide support and attention to others who are in need of help.”
This politicization has another — perhaps unintended — consequence. It makes anti-trafficking groups suspicious of newcomers and, perhaps, distrustful of one another.
All the contacts listed on their “global network” are private Facebook groups, and that is all that was available.
Since I’m skeptical, I was unwilling to risk my nonprofit’s reputation by being affiliated with this event.
I hope for a day when we can travel back to the 2000 mindset — human trafficking is evil, and we should all work to stop it. And no one should get away with using the plight of vulnerable victims to further a political agenda.
Pam Strickland is the founder of N.C. Stop Human Trafficking, and serves as its Chief Executive Officer.