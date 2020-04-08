North Carolina is in a financial position to begin responding to the most immediate and urgent needs presented by the COVID-19 outbreak. The money available now will provide the funds to match critical federal emergency aid programs so no workers, families, farms or businesses are denied one dime of assistance they are entitled to receive.
There is a $4 billion surplus in our unemployment trust fund to help the hundreds of thousands of workers suddenly without jobs; there’s about $2 billion in the “rainy-day” fund to address a variety of urgent needs; $74 million in a disaster relief fund (while much of it is being used to match federal hurricane relief dollars, some is being used for emergency purchases); $186 million is available as a cushion for increased demands of the state’s Medicaid program; and because of the failure to fully adopt a new state budget there’s $2.2 billion available from money that was not used for teacher pay increases and other basic government needs.
Don’t cheer too much. A recent report from the Pew Trust offers a sobering caution. It ranks North Carolina 16th from the bottom in number of days the state could operate on “rainy-day” funds only and 21st in all funds.
Getting past the setbacks of pandemic related “stay-at-home” orders; physical distancing and disruptions to the most basic routines of our lives is important — but not enough.
Before this pandemic there were significant unmet needs in North Carolina. Those needs will still be there when it is over. Leaders must plan to quickly come out of this crisis. Failure will extend the state’s problems. After a decade of tax cuts our state’s leaders now have an opportunity to move North Carolina toward excellence by finding the money to do it. The coronavirus pandemic is not an excuse to claim there is not enough money. We must not settle for mediocrity.
The time for excuses is over. Gov. Roy Cooper and the members of the General Assembly were elected to do what is needed to move the state to excellence.
There are critical needs and obligations that cannot remain unmet. No excuses are acceptable to keep them on the back burner.
It is all the more important now to fund public education (fulfill the Leandro mandate along with promised teacher pay raises); provide for a significant statewide construction bond program for schools and other needed infrastructure; support enrollment growth at our public universities and community colleges; provide for proper staffing and technology so our prisons are safe and secure; and assure affordable broadband connectivity everywhere in the state. There’s no debate as to the need. There’s no need to debate getting this done.
In the midst of this pandemic, it is truly remarkable that our legislature isn’t making its first priority, expansion of Medicaid — a move that will cost the state little but provide needed care for those most vulnerable and provide critical support for healthcare facilities around the state. It is ideology run amok.
There are signs our state’s revenues are set to take a big hit. This is not an excuse to do less — as some legislative leaders are already starting to suggest.
This is happening by choice. In the last decade taxes were cut and they were shifted onto personal income taxes and sales tax collections. Now is the time to spread the burden of paying for government more broadly and make additional investments to guarantee a good future for all North Carolinians.
The tools to move the state ahead now are obvious and abundant. Now is the time for vision and leadership.
