Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 25 MPH AT TIMES, COMBINED WITH LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES, WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY. THE LOWEST HUMIDITIES AND STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITY ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN.