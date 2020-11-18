Long before COVID-19, educators, administrators, and school systems across our state had a deep understanding that successfully educating our students must include addressing their academic, social and emotional learning needs.
Addressing the needs of the whole child is not only the right thing to do, it is critical to ensuring that each child reaches their academic potential.
When I was a teacher 20 years ago, educators didn’t quite have the language, data or information we needed to implement the elements of strong social and emotional learning.
Today we know so much more about the foundation that this plays for learning and the neuroscience behind it. We know that when a student’s stress response system is activated their prefrontal cortex — the part of the brain needed for higher thinking and learning — is “offline” and not in a state ready to take in new information and process it.
Research shows that students who experience three or more adverse childhood experiences — also known as ACEs — score lower than their peers on standardized tests and are:
- 2.5 times more likely to fail a grade;
- 32 times more likely to be labeled as learning disabled;
- More likely to be suspended and expelled.
This group of high-need students, which includes significant numbers of low-income and students of color, suffers disproportionately under traditional approaches to school discipline. Addressing ACEs through trauma-informed practices can help to mitigate some of the risks for our students.
Supporting educators and student support teams to learn about ACEs and trauma-informed instruction through resiliency and social and emotional learning work are important for supporting our students.
Psychologists, counselors, social workers and nurses make the important connection between school and home, especially within the context of remote learning. Social workers are critical to pinpointing which students struggle with food insecurity or are in need of other outside of the classroom supports.
While many of our schools have school support personnel, in the majority of cases in North Carolina we do not have the number of qualified psychologists, counselors, social workers or nurses that is recommended.
In recent months we have made efforts to invest more in these critical support personnel through the federal COVID-19 relief CARES Act. Gov. Roy Cooper directed $40 million of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund to the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction so that districts can hire more support staff.
As we move forward, it is critical to understand that addressing the whole child, including social and emotional learning and adverse childhood experiences, is not optional or a nice to have but instead an important foundation for successfully educating our students.
As we strive to have the education system that ensures that all of our students graduate ready for college, career and citizenship and on their way to postsecondary pathways, we must acknowledge and act in accordance with the science and research that demonstrates the need for these integral supports for our students.
Today’s editorial is from Mary Ann Wolf’s “Final Word” from this week’s broadcast of Education Matters. Wolf is president and executive director of the Public School Forum of North Carolina.