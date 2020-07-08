Tuesday, June 30, was a great day for school choice. In a 5-4 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Montana tax-credit scholarship program that helps students and their families gain equal access to the private school of their choice.
In 2015, the Montana legislature established the tax-credit scholarship allowing taxpayers to receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit up to $150 for donations to a Student Scholarship Organization. These SSOs then in turn funded scholarships for families to attend private schools.
The Montana state government decided that scholarships could not be used for students to attend faith-based schools. That led a lawsuit that culminated in the Montana Supreme Court striking down the entire program. Last week’s ruling recognizes that the Montana scholarship program does not violate the U.S. Constitution and has once again affirmed the constitutionality of school choice programs.
Although North Carolina state does not have a tax-credit program comparable to Montana’s, our Opportunity Scholarship Program is designed to meet much the same goals. We successfully defended Opportunity Scholarships in 2015 before the N.C. Supreme Court — the program currently provides over 12,000 students from low-income, working-class families economic access to a private school of their choice.
The program remains strong despite efforts from politicians like Gov. Roy Cooper, who has called it “an expense we should stop in our state.” Even this legislative session, lawmakers in the General Assembly have mounted efforts to dismantle Opportunity Scholarships. Even though history and legal precedent are on our side, we are committed to continuing the fight to protect these programs and the students and families impacted.
The court’s rulings is an enormous loss for supporters of the educational status quo. It is an enormous victory for students and families, particularly those of less means who cannot afford to escape their locally zoned public school to attend a private school that is a better fit.
Mike Long
Parents for Education Freedom in North Carolina president