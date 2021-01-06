The U.S. Constitution’s directive for the U.S. Senate to affirm the results of the 2020 presidential election are simple and clear:
“The President of the Senate shall, in the presence of the Senate and House of Representatives, open all the certificates and the votes shall then be counted; — The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President,” says the 12th Amendment. That’s it.
But, to any rational person who listened to Donald Trump’s Saturday telephone call with the Georgia Secretary of State or is following the machinations of Texans U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert or Sen. Ted Cruz, truth, fact and that plain language mean nothing when the nation is run by a mob boss and his “consigliere.”
Trump was blunt and direct. “Find 11,780 votes” he said to Brad Raffensberger or risk “criminal offense.”
A Quinnipiac poll revealed that 77% of registered Republican voters say there was “widespread voter fraud.”
All this based on the claims of a man who averages better than a dozen false claims daily.
We are very seriously perplexed by the mesmerizing powers of President Trump — so potent that Gohmert, other Republicans in Congress and other public office holders along with most GOP voters abandon long-held convictions and suspend adherence to truth and reality.
Six North Carolina Republican House members: Dan Bishop, Budd, Virginia Foxx, Hudson, Rouzer and Gregory Murphy, signed onto an effort to get the Supreme Court to toss out election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The court rejected the ploy.
North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis acknowledged on the Senate floor that Biden was, in fact, the winner. Burr has said he’ll vote to uphold results showing Biden’s the winner.
While Trump may garner support from those who see him as a vehicle for their positions and beliefs that shouldn’t require acceptance of falsehoods.
It cannot be repeated enough. While there has been one of the most intensive investigations ever, there is NO evidence of widespread fraud. There is no evidence of any significant computer glitches or manipulations. The people the president had in charge of election security declared: “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised,” and it was “the most secure in American history.”
We are sure there won’t be a Republican representative or senator sitting in the Capitol Wednesday who, amid the baseless claims of election fraud, will give up their seat as result of those ill-gotten votes.
Affirming the election of Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as vice president isn’t acquiescence to their views. Expressing concern over a president’s habitual distortion of the truth is not partisan infidelity.
In America, loyalty to a political party is NOT fealty to a personality (Trump). We declared independence from, and fought a revolution, to get out from under royally divine rule and all that oppression 245 years ago.
What needs to happen is for North Carolina’s elected representatives — and the rest of those assembled — to affirm the election results. They should raise their voices, publicly offer sincere and heartfelt thanks to the thousands of election workers and volunteers — especially those in this state. They made sure that more qualified voters than ever, amid the most challenging circumstances imaginable, were able to cast ballots and have them properly counted.
They must display pride and confidence in the American voters who, quite literally, risked health and safety to turn out in record numbers and did their civic duty. Affirm the election results.
Today’s editorial is from Capital Broadcasting Company of Raleigh. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.