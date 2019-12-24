In an encouraging sign legislative business continues in Washington, D.C., in spite of the impeachment process, the Trump administration and congressional leaders have reached agreement on a new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal.
If, as expected, all three nations ratify the agreement (the House plans a vote next week; disappointingly, the Senate won’t vote until Congress returns to session in January), the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will provide a modernized replacement for the 25-year-old Clinton-era North American Free Trade Agreement.
Some grumbling exists within Republican ranks about concessions to Democrats in the agreement, but we believe striking a deal for the greater good of the nation as a whole — in this case, benefits for a spectrum of American economic sectors — should involve give and take by both sides of the aisle.
For agriculture, the agreement will maintain NAFTA’s duty-free access to the important Canadian and Mexican markets (in 2018, Canada and Mexico purchased $40 billion in farm products, more than than anyone else; almost half of Iowa’s exports go to those two countries), expand opportunities for farm exports to Canada and Mexico (the USMCA is expected to increase annual U.S. agriculture exports by $2.2 billion, according to the U.S. International Trade Commission) and eliminate some of the uncertainty surrounding trade in farm states at a time when the Trump administration’s tariff war with China continues.
Iowa leaders praised the agreement:
“Passage of USMCA will be a significant win for farmers, workers and all Americans,” Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said. “Renegotiating NAFTA was a central campaign promise made by President Trump. He kept his word and Americans will enjoy the many benefits of this upgraded trade deal as a result.”
“USMCA is a strong, balanced and modern trade agreement that will create opportunities for Iowa families, farmers, manufacturers and small businesses by expanding markets for our world-class exports,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said.
One final note.
While we join in applause for the USMCA deal and urge expedient votes for ratification within Congress, we temper our enthusiasm with concern about the continuing trade fight with China.
Our hope is the Trump administration’s USMCA accomplishment will be followed shortly by an agreement with the Chinese, resulting in removal of tariffs and resumption of free trade so important to Midwest farmers and agriculture states like ours.
Today’s editorial is from the Sioux City Iowa Journal. The views expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.