One year and one day after COVID-19 was officially declared a pandemic, a federal mass vaccination center opened at Greensboro’s Four Seasons Town Centre.
Less than 24 hours later, Duke withdrew from the Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament in Greensboro and ended its season after a positive coronavirus test surfaced in the Blue Devil program.
In the greater scheme of things, it’s only sports, but each of these setbacks bears testament to the sticky resilience of the virus.
Over the last 12 months, we’ve been forced to grow accustomed to these vexing good news-bad news cycles. Always waiting, it seems, for the other sneaker to drop.
Masks became both a necessary precaution and a flashpoint for political debates. Movie theaters and concert halls went dark. Classrooms emptied. The economy teetered under the weight of necessary but painful public-safety restrictions.
For some, work “at the ofﬁce” meant a spare room or kitchen table. For others, sadly, there suddenly was no work at all.
And that most basic of human needs, to touch, became largely discouraged.
Meanwhile, a bitter war erupted between science and myth.
Not believing news reports, medical experts and, in some cases, their own eyes, some Americans insisted (and still do) that the pandemic is much ado about nothing.
Yet, the fact is, COVID-19 is all too real. As of last week, more than a half a million had died.
What have we learned in 12 months?
We’ve learned that we need each other, in person, for warmth and comfort and friendship, and that a square on a computer screen is no substitute for an embrace.
We’ve learned that we truly are our brother’s and our sister’s keeper.
We’ve learned that the creaky underpinnings of our health care system are deeply flawed and in need of an overhaul.
We’ve learned that our children need in-person instruction.
We’ve learned not only a better appreciation of first responders and health care workers, but of others whose essential roles we took for granted: teachers, grocery store and sanitation workers, truck drivers, and so many more.
We learned that health experts should be heeded and not muzzled during a health crisis.
We’ve learned knowledge evolves on a new threat like COVID … as in first, “Don’t wear a mask,” then “Do,” and then ”Wear two.” It would help if experts qualified their advice with, “Based on what we know now … .”
We’ve learned that there is a price for politicizing a public health crisis — and that it has cost us lives that might have been saved.
And we hope we’ve learned the value of patience — that as we are making progress with vaccines and some reopenings, we have to remain cautious and careful.
As for a united front against a common threat, that vision still seems distant.
A COVID-19 relief package passed last week in Congress without a single Republican vote.
Some complained that it was too costly and that the bill devoted only a fraction of its $1.9 trillion price tag on actual health issues. But that ignores the massive economic carnage that COVID has wrought.
In one sign of progress, Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leaders agreed last week on a reasonable compromise for reopening schools in North Carolina that allows more flexibility for local school systems.
It had always been clear that both sides wanted the same thing but, as usual, politics got in the way.
The compromise was positive proof that we can disagree without being destructive or endangering the common good.
We know it’s a tall order, but in the year ahead, we’d love to see more leadership like this.
Let that be the next condition that goes viral, in North Carolina … and beyond.
Today’s editorial is from The Greensboro News & Record. The view expressed are not necessarily those of this newspaper.