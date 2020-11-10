Americans are at the dawn of a new nation. What will it look like in the immediate future? Will it be built back better, as promised?
With insipid socialism creeping over the horizon, will our paychecks and fixed incomes withstand the gross increase in new taxes that the socialist Democrat regime will institute? Will we be able to drive all our vehicles as freely as we have been under a new administration?
Will Americans still be able to choose our personal health care providers? Will we still be able to bear arms? Will illegal immigrants be given a free ride, on our dime?
Will our cities continue to burn and will vandals continue to loot and perform acts of violence under the pretext of “peaceful protests?” How many more sanctuary cities will be created to shelter criminals?
And will education really be free? We all know there’s no such thing as a “free lunch.” How far will our national debt be increased under the trillions of dollars the new administration is proposing to tear down and reconstruct allegedly new, more efficient dwellings?
Are we really tired of eating steaks and hamburgers to the extent of doing away with cows? How much more defunding of police will have a deleterious impact on our national security? Are China and Russia smirking and applauding a new, more questionable administration? Will the Deep State, the swamp, continue to fester?
Will Comey’s “crimes” suddenly vanish? Will Hillary now have free access to the White House? Will Durham’s report disappear? Who will prosecute Hunter? And how jubilant is Kamala knowing it is her turn, soon?
With faint hope under our refurbished Supreme Court, this is the future that Americans have elected. Now we must live with it — for at least the next four years.
John Cleary
Winterville