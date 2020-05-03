Here’s a shelter-at-home thought. What really matters? At the workplace, e.g., what actually accomplishes the organization’s mission? What meetings, activities, paperwork are essentially a waste of time, having little or nothing to do with delivery of product or service?
We wish the pandemic had never come and yearn for it to go away. Many people are suffering deep hardships. That said, there are silver linings, and on our way out of this pandemic let’s learn from it. We can bore down to what really matters in family, job, relationships, and society. For an organization protocols, regulations, and, yes, paperwork are necessary — to a degree — for a business, government, school and institution to function well. The danger — bureaucracy gets out of hand. It can self-perpetuate to the organization’s detriment. It’s a good time to keep what matters and scale back what doesn’t.
Rarely does one get to spend a day with a legend. My wife, Susan, and I did that with Will Campbell — award-winning author, courageous civil rights worker beginning in the 1950s, caricatured by syndicated cartoonist Doug Marlette as “Will B. Dunn” in Kudzu, and rumored chaplain to the Grand Ole Opry. Campbell worried that governments, businesses, faith communities, and schools can get bureaucratically bogged down in ways that thwart their worthy missions. He speaks in a no-nonsense manner, piercing to the heart of the matter with wit and plenty of spice. Although sometimes overstated, his points are worth consideration.
“It was a sad and disillusioning lesson to learn. Why wasn’t I told that in the first grade? Or the first day at the university? [That institutions can become] self-loving, self-centered, self-regarding, self-preserving and lusting for the soul of all who come near them.” (“Forty Acres and a Goat”)
What really matters? A good question to ponder these days.
Calvin Mercer
Greenville