I remember as a kid being told by several adults in my life, not to be a “sore loser.”
“Nobody likes a sore loser.” It seemed like good, sound advice: If you lose (a game, a race, a school election, whatever) you accept your loss, bow out gracefully and congratulate the winner. For the most part, I’ve seen this as well accepted, conventional wisdom — until now.
What we are witnessing, for the first time in our political history, is the highest profile, sorest loser we’ve ever seen. It might be funny if it weren’t so sad and actually dangerous for our democracy. By not accepting the peaceful transfer of power, by inciting an insurrection, and by continuing to foment the “big lie,” our former, twice-impeached president is leading our country down a path toward fascism.
The most disturbing part of this warped picture is that millions of people are still following this narcissistic, sociopath on his quest to regain the power he legitimately lost in the last presidential election. More than 650 people have been charged and more than 465 arrested for their parts in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Why is the leader of this attempted coup still running free and continuing to lie and cause chaos and division? Why did it happen in Nazi Germany or Fascist Italy or any of history’s totalitarian regimes?
When a charismatic, flawed leader can convince (without a scrap of evidence) a power hungry political party and an uninformed, duped, prejudiced electorate that he and they were wrongly and illegitimately defeated, then, even in the “land of the free” we could be facing a fascist takeover or rule by a right wing minority. Scary stuff!
Bill Redding
Greenville