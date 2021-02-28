It is an honor to serve Pitt County’s 9th District in the North Carolina House of Representatives. As we approach my first two months in office, I wanted to reach out directly to constituents and provide updates on what is happening on the ground in Raleigh. It is important for elected representatives to maintain regular contact with the people they work for, and make sure to provide every opportunity for feedback.
During the 2020 election, I campaigned hard on governing with civility and operating in good faith with anyone who is serious about solving some of the biggest problems we face. I have been very clear with my colleagues in Raleigh about those intentions and worked hard to build bipartisan relationships founded on those principles. As North Carolina recovers from a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of over 500,000 Americans, we need a government that leaves partisanship at the door and makes sure no one is left behind.
In that spirit, my first vote as a legislator was for a bipartisan COVID-19 Relief Bill — SB36 — that supplements existing relief programs, extends deadlines for businesses and organizations to apply for assistance, and allocates $31 million in additional emergency funding to Pitt County Schools.
On Feb. 17, I introduced legislation — HB106 — that empowers the Pitt County Board of Education to adjust school start and end dates for the next three years according to guidance from local experts. I appreciate the support of Pitt County’s other two representatives in the state House, Chris Humphrey and Kandie Smith, in joining me as sponsors of this legislation in a unified show of support.
On Feb. 24, I joined my Republican colleagues in a bipartisan bill — HB 82 — to provide summer learning opportunities to help children make up learning losses from the 2020-21 school year. Additional COVID-19 relief legislation is on the way, and legislators are hard at work crafting those bills now.
I’m also excited to report a major early victory for Pitt County — bipartisan legislation has been filed in both the House and Senate to fund the construction of a new facility for the Brody School of Medicine. This will have broad-based impacts across Eastern North Carolina, attracting the next generation of physicians to train here at East Carolina University and improving healthcare access across our region. I look forward to working with both my fellow legislators, as well as Gov. Roy Cooper, to make this new facility a reality.
I am continuing work on several other top priorities, ranging from improving broadband access to underserved areas in Pitt County to other critical infrastructure investments, and plan to update my constituents on a regular basis.
In an effort to make myself as available as possible to our community, I am pleased to announce the launch of my quarterly town hall series, which will begin at 7 p.m. on March 24. More information will be publicly provided soon. As always, my legislative office stands readily available to serve all the people of House District 9 — folks who need to get in touch with my legislative office can email brian.farkas@ncleg.gov or call (919) 733-5757.
Again, thank you for the opportunity to serve my hometown. I look forward to building a better North Carolina, together.
Brian Farkas, a Greenville Democrat, represents District 9 in the N.C. House of Representatives.