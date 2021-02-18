The modern day Republican Party has no principles, no ethics, no moral code, it’s just an empty shell of a party that has gone through a hostile takeover by a megalomaniac dictator wannabe as real as his reality game show world.
The mob that he riled up and sent to the Capitol and told them to fight like hell was in contravention of the law, they did not have a permit to demonstrate in that area, and his lie that he’d go there with them was as untrue as anything else he’s ever said.
If that was a group of al Qaeda screaming “kill the infidels” instead of calling for Mike Pence’s and Nancy Pelosi’s head, the Republicans who voted for acquittal Jan. 6 would have taken it more seriously, leading to the conclusion that they are in sympathy with the domestic terrorists’ agenda. After all, they were not the targets. They’ve shown themselves to be hypocrites, cowards and traitors.
Think about what happened. Whipped into a frenzy by lies about election fraud repeated endlessly, if those Proud Boys, white nationalists and paramilitary types had corralled the Democrats, the blood would also be on the hands of the one who has been trying to pull off a coup since the election happened, and this country would look a lot different right now, but that is perfectly fine with the seditionist Republicans and cultists. They’d love a Trump dictatorship.
Hopefully the legal system isn’t done with them yet. History should record the names of the traitorous Republicans, because to let the insurrection go unpunished just shows they only view it as a practice run.
Robert Tyson
Winterville