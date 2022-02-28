Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court and candidate for the U.S. Senate visited our fair town Feb. 19. She introduced herself to a large gathering of concerned citizens at Coffee + Spice coffee shop and restaurant on West Fifth Street.
Shortly before her arrival, a red-tailed hawk perched itself in a nearby tree. Native Americans see hawks as a sign of someone who sees the whole picture. How blessed indeed we would be if our next senator can see the whole picture and work for the good of all citizens.
As Candidate Beasley spoke, I heard her describing herself as someone with just these kinds of qualities. She wants to go to Washington to help with the things that all people need: clean air and water, health care, affordable housing, quality education, fair wages. She spoke eloquently of her passion for voting rights.
I told Candidate Beasley about our Friends Committee on National Legislation Greenville Advocacy Team and that we will be looking to establish a relationship with her to engage in open conversation on issues of peace and justice.
We have had the honor of meeting Walter B. Jones former congressman from District 3, G.K. Butterfield, current District 1 representative, Greg Murphy, current District 3 representative and various staff members of Sens. Tillis and Burr. Our lobbying has centered around Congress reclaiming its constitutional duty to decide when this country goes to war.
We are currently focused on getting Congress to end the illegal use of our tax dollars to wage war in Yemen. We are a better democracy when we work together. If you would like to learn more about FCNL and the Advocacy Teams movement, go to: https://www.fcnl.org/act/join-advocacy-team.