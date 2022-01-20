What are the grades for Biden and the Democrats after one year?
Economy: F — Inflation is out of control. Food and gas are high and shelves are empty.
Foreign Policy: F — Afghanistan debacle. Americans and military equipment left behind. America looks weak and other nations have no fear.
Border Security: F — There are 2 million more illegal aliens, according to Fox News and U.S. Sen John Kennedy and other sources. The New York Post and other sources report these illegal aliens are not tested for COVID or mandated to take a vaccine while Americans are. More Americans age 18-45 meanwhile died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021 than from COVID, according to CDC data.
Covid: F — More Americans died from COVID in 2021 than in 2020 with Biden and Democrats firing unvaccinated health care workers only to create a crisis of unfilled positions, untreated patients and closed hospital wings.
Homelessness: F — While there are 2 million more illegal aliens in America, the number of homeless Americans also is growing with Democrats more interested in assisting illegal aliens than Americans.
Energy: F — One of the first acts Biden did was shut down the Keystone pipeline while waiving sanctions on Russia’s oil pipeline. Gas prices have doubled in one year.
Crime: F — The “Defund the Police” movement was followed by a 55 percent increase in officers deaths, with 458 officers killed in 2021. “Smash and Grab” has become the new thing in Democrat-controlled areas with criminals set free.
Transportation: F — Flight cancellations and long airport lines. Biden’s Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg calls roads and bridges racist.
Women’s Rights: F — Men competing in beauty pageants, girls’ sports; taking away women’s scholarships. Men allowed in girls’ restrooms, showers, shelters, prisons placing a threat to women.
Educations: F — Critical race theory and gender confusion taught in school. The Biden administration referring to parents as “domestic terrorists” for questioning school boards.
Complete failure.
Frank Aquila
Greenville
No high tech draw
Supporters of the proposed Compute North bitcoin “mining” operation in Greenville contend that it could bring high-tech jobs to the city. Actually, most research finds that high tech companies go where they can find workers with the kinds of white-collar skills these companies need.
They want a workforce that is young and educated, and we know that thousands of such people come through (and exit) Greenville every year from ECU. What would entice them to stay, and therefore be the workforce that desirable companies want?
Today’s young, educated, skilled workers want cultural amenities such as theaters, museums, fairs, concerts and all forms of entertainment. They want sidewalks, bike paths, trees and green space. And they want to find others like themselves.
I’m willing to bet that no research would find they want to live in a city that embraces the kinds of ear-splitting, fossil-fuel-sucking plants like Compute North’s. If you don’t believe me, go to the Say No to Crypto Mining protest at ECU today and ask ECU students what they think.
The event is 1-2:30 p.m. today, weather permitting, on the lawn behind ECU’s Main Campus Student Center on 10th Street.
Cindy Elmore
Winterville