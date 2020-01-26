Tobacco defined the economics and politics of Pitt County and North Carolina for decades. Growers, manufacturers, lobbyists and politicians hammered out price supports, production quotas and import regulations. After the 1964 Surgeon General’s Report on Smoking and Health, nonsmokers successfully mobilized for cleaner air, culminating in the realization of ex-Surgeon General C. Everett Koop’s vision of a (mostly) smoke-free America by the new millennium. Tobacco’s influence has waned; so too has agriculture’s ability to define a region’s political clout and economic prospects. Pitt County must diversify its appeal to reflect the aspirations of both legacy families and new arrivals by supporting the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
Two GOP county commissioners, Lauren White and Tom Coulson, steadfastly oppose the Alliance. Commissioner White advances false allegations that the Alliance will facilitate forced annexations by the City of Greenville — however, state legislators outlawed those years ago. Commissioner Coulson recently — and gleefully — engineered the eviction of Alliance supporters from the stale Pitt County Development Commission. Most confounding is Commissioner White’s declaration to county GOP activists that the Alliance lacks leadership and funding. Current commissioners hiked taxes and continued the body’s characteristic neglect of industrial recruitment. Meanwhile, the Alliance secured $8 million in commitments to endow its work for years to come and will hire a CEO in a matter of weeks.
Pitt County deserves vigorous champions for our hopes of a brighter future. Alliance supporters are some of the most distinguished officials from the City of Greenville, the Greenville Utilities Commission, Vidant Health, East Carolina University, and Pitt County’s strongest private sector entities. With that all-star cast, who opposes the Alliance? If commissioners White and Coulson are any indication, they’re whistling in the wind, pining for the past, and content to usher in lost decades as our ruthless technological age passes us by.
Warner Hayes
Winterville